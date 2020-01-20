CPM, Congress welcome Mamata's decision to bring anti-CAA resolution in Assembly
Monday, 20 January 2020 () The BJP, however, maintained that such resolution against the law was "unconstitutional". Banerjee, before leaving for her north Bengal tour, said her government would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "We have already passed a resolution against NPR three to four months ago. As for CAA, we will adopt a resolution within three to four days," the CM said.
