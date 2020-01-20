Global  

CPM, Congress welcome Mamata's decision to bring anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
The BJP, however, maintained that such resolution against the law was "unconstitutional". Banerjee, before leaving for her north Bengal tour, said her government would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "We have already passed a resolution against NPR three to four months ago. As for CAA, we will adopt a resolution within three to four days," the CM said.
News video: After Kerala & Punjab now West Bengal govt to bring resolution against CAA in Bengal assembly

After Kerala & Punjab now West Bengal govt to bring resolution against CAA in Bengal assembly

 AFTER KERALA & PUNJAB NOW WEST BENGAL TO PASS RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, AMIT SHAH FIRMLY SAYS, CAA WON'T BE WITHDRAWN, AFTER AKALIS, DUSHYANT CHAUTALA'S JJP SAYS NO TO BJP'S DELHI POLL OFFER, BHIM ARMY CHIEF'S BAIL CONDITIONS MODIFIED, BJP'S MEENAKSHI LEKHI HITS OUT AT SAIF ALI KHAN, RAJINIKANTH

