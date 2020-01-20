Global  

Christian community hits Kolkata streets to protest against NRC, CAA

DNA Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
The protest rally against CAA-NRC was taken out under the joint banner of Bangiya Christiya Pariseba and Bengal Christian Council.
News video: Watch: P Chidambaram joins protest against CAA, NRC in Kolkata

Watch: P Chidambaram joins protest against CAA, NRC in Kolkata 01:05

 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram joined protest against CAA and NRC. The protest was organised at Park Circus Maidan. Large number of people participated in the protest rally.

atr_sumana

Ashok Taru Ray What a joke? Very funny. NRC to hua nahi. CAA is more beneficial to Christian than Hindu. In Pakistan Christians ar… https://t.co/oyId8Pi34e 1 day ago

LeicesterWorker

Leicester Worker Christian community hits Kolkata streets to protest against NRC, CAA https://t.co/guLcL4GWMn 2 days ago

govindaramanbe

Govind RT @by2kaafi: +3/n “We r noticing that some grps r giving open calls to .... convert our democratic, sovereign & secular India into a so-ca… 2 days ago

by2kaafi

UniversalReligiousFreeDoom +3/n “We r noticing that some grps r giving open calls to .... convert our democratic, sovereign & secular India in… https://t.co/kaFTSY2fCo 2 days ago

Indian_4Justice

Proud Indian Christian community hits Kolkata streets to protest against NRC, CAA https://t.co/KwO74YoYzI via @dna @pooja_news 2 days ago

Yoga_Roberta

Yoga Roberta Rosa RT @dna: Christian community hits Kolkata streets to protest against NRC, CAA, reports @pooja_news https://t.co/EcnB2MdEPl 2 days ago

dna

DNA Christian community hits Kolkata streets to protest against NRC, CAA, reports @pooja_news https://t.co/EcnB2MdEPl 2 days ago

