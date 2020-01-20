Global  

New virus in China: Health ministry seeks info on Indian visa applicants from MEA

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
In the wake of the outbreak of an infection in China caused by a new strain of virus, the health ministry has sought from the Ministry of External Affairs details of those who have applied for Indian visa since December 31 so that they can be counselled.
News video: China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans 01:11

 China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. More than 300 people have fallen ill. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "resolute efforts to curb the spread" of the virus. The central Chinese city...

WHO decides coronavirus not yet global emergency [Video]WHO decides coronavirus not yet global emergency

Seventh city near Wuhan halts transport and closes its river bridge as China escalates efforts to contain deadly virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

WHO: Chinese coronavirus 'not yet' a global emergency [Video]WHO: Chinese coronavirus 'not yet' a global emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that the new coronavirus that has emerged in China and spread to several other countries does not yet constitute an international emergency but it..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published


Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades

Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday after the World Health Organization or WHO said it is still too early to declare the coronavirus outbreak in China a...
RTTNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A health official scans the body temperature of a passenger arriving at Indonesia’s Jakarta airport, as fears mount over a new virus spreading from China. In...
Seattle Times

