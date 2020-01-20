New virus in China: Health ministry seeks info on Indian visa applicants from MEA
Monday, 20 January 2020 () In the wake of the outbreak of an infection in China caused by a new strain of virus, the health ministry has sought from the Ministry of External Affairs details of those who have applied for Indian visa since December 31 so that they can be counselled.
