Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Massive fire breaks at cloth market in Gujarat`s Surat, 15 fire tenders at spot

Zee News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Sources said that at least 20 fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to douse the raging inferno at Surat's cloth market but the firefighters are yet to douse the fire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire breaks out at Raghuveer Market in Surat 40 fire tenders on spot

Fire breaks out at Raghuveer Market in Surat 40 fire tenders on spot 01:04

 Fire breaks out at Raghuveer Market in Surat 40 fire tenders on spot

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Firefighters continue to battle Surat market blaze [Video]Watch: Firefighters continue to battle Surat market blaze

Firefighters continued their efforts to control the blaze in Surat. A massive fire broke out at Surat's Raghuveer Market on Tuesday. At least 40 fire tenders are on spot to douse flames.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive fire in Delhi`s Lawrence Road area, 26 fire tenders rushed to spot

The fire started at around 9.30 am. There were no reports of any injury or casualty. Firefighters were working to douse the fire when last reports came in.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Raghuvir textile market in Surat

The cause of the fire has not yet been known.
DNA Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.