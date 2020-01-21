Ram Vilas Paswan: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday announced that the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country.



"We will implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by June 1 in the whole country. Under this scheme a beneficiary will be able to avail benefits across the country using... 👓 View full article

