Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ram Vilas Paswan: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday announced that the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country.

"We will implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by June 1 in the whole country. Under this scheme a beneficiary will be able to avail benefits across the country using...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

We are providing onions at Rs22 per kg Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]We are providing onions at Rs22 per kg Ram Vilas Paswan

We are providing onions at Rs22 per kg Ram Vilas Paswan

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published

Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030 [Video]Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030

A new decade is a time for new resolutions and seven in 10 Americans are optimistic they'll achieve their financial goals by 2030, according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Countrywide 'one nation, one ration card' from June 1: All you need to know


IndiaTimes

`One Nation, One Ration Card` scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country: Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan announced that 'One Nation One Ration Card' has already been launched in 16 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya...
Zee News


Tweets about this

nishantsshah

Nishant Shah 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India: Ram Vilas Paswan https://t.co/PwZp2YAtpq via @economictimes 3 hours ago

Vasuphani

Phani Kumar (a) Vasu RT @ANI: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan: We will implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by 1st June in the whole country. Under th… 15 hours ago

PradeepanNairC9

പ്രദീപ്‌ കുമാർ RT @ani_digital: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India: Ram Vilas Paswan Read @ANI Story | https:/… 2 days ago

dilipjain1979

Dilip Jain दिलीप जैन 🇮🇳 'One Nation, One Ration Card' to be implemented across India by June 1: Union Minister @irvpaswan… https://t.co/l4yfjIxmde 2 days ago

JyotiPa65122202

Jyoti Pandey RT @Amaresh03335514: From Discover on Google https://t.co/jcijVPJL5k 2 days ago

chetana_gautam

chetana gautam RT @mukeshmarda: Ram Vilas Paswan: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India: Ram Vilas ... "THIS ALL… 2 days ago

coexistw1condtn

Bharat- एकं सत्य RT @ZeeNews: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country: Paswan https://t.co/QWTOy9boy7 #onena… 2 days ago

Rajendrap1078

Rajendra Patil RT @dna: 'One nation, one ration card' to be implemented across India by June 1: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan https://t.co/mzXuU3P1Cd 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.