|
Ram Vilas Paswan: 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented by June 1 across India
|
|
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday announced that the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme will be implemented by June 1 across the country.
"We will implement the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by June 1 in the whole country. Under this scheme a beneficiary will be able to avail benefits across the country using...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this