Zomato acquires Uber Eats business in India

Zomato on Tuesday said it has acquired the Indian business of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give Uber a 9.99 percent stake in the Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform. Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats apps to the ...



Recent related news from verified sources Zomato Acquires Uber’s Food Delivery Business in India GURGAON, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zomato, one of the largest food apps in India, announced today that it has acquired Uber’s food delivery business in India in...

Uber cuts losses from Eats business in India with sale to Zomato Uber has sold its loss-making online food-ordering business in India to local rival Zomato in exchange for a 9.99% stake in the startup backed by China's Ant...

