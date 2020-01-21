Global  

Zomato acquires Uber Eats business in India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Zomato on Tuesday said it has acquired the Indian business of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give Uber a 9.99 percent stake in the Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform.
Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats apps to the...
