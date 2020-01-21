Aus budget surplus threatened by bushfires: TreasureR Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Canberra, Jan 21 (IANS) Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday warned that the government's promised budget surplus could be jeopardized by the bushfire crisis. 👓 View full article

