17-year-old Gujarat teenager breaks own record for world's longest hair

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A 17-year-old girl from Gujarat, Nilanshi Patel broke her own Guinness world record of having the longest hair. Currently, her hair measures 190 cm.

Earlier, on November 21, 2018, Nilanshi had set a record of 170.5-centimeter long hair.

She is often addressed as 'Rapunzel'. An Instagram post which was put up by Guinness...
