8 Indian tourists die after falling unconscious at resort in central Nepal

Sify Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 21 (ANI): Eight Indian tourists, who were found unconscious at a resort in central Nepal, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday, police said.
News video: Nepal: 8 Indian tourists found dead at resort, suffocation likely cause

Nepal: 8 Indian tourists found dead at resort, suffocation likely cause 01:51

 Eight Indian tourists were found dead at a resort in Nepal.

Newly inaugurated ICP brings Nepal closer to Indian ports Nepal Commerce Minister [Video]Newly inaugurated ICP brings Nepal closer to Indian ports Nepal Commerce Minister

Newly inaugurated ICP brings Nepal closer to Indian ports Nepal Commerce Minister

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published


Indian tourists die after falling unconscious at Nepal resort

Eight tourists died of suspected suffocation in a hotel near Kathmandu after trying to keep warm by using a gas heater.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •IndiaTimesNews24New Zealand HeraldReutersMid-DayFOXNews.com

Nepal forms panel to probe death of Indian tourists

The Department of Tourism in Nepal on Tuesday formed a probe committee to investigate the death of eight Indian tourists who lost their lives due to possible...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

