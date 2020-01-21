DGP Dilbag Singh compliments Srinagar police for busting JeM terror module

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

On January 16, Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module and arrested a total of five terrorists. With this, the Police claimed to have averted a major terror attack planned on 26th January. The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR VK Birdhi and SSP M Haseeb Mughal. 👓 View full article

