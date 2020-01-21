Global  

Bigg Boss 13: 'Talking about anyone's character, is characterless in itself,' says Arjun Bijlani on Sidharth Shukla's ‘Aisi Ladki’ comment for Rashami Desai

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Arjun Bijlani talks about Sidharth Shukla's 'Aisi Ladki' Comment For Rashami Desai, says 'Talking about anyone's character, is characterless in itself'
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task 04:13

 Another captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13 took a turn for the worse as fights and cheating got it canceled.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Tells Sidharth She Hates Him, Rashami Gets Into A Fight With Paras Mahira [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Tells Sidharth She Hates Him, Rashami Gets Into A Fight With Paras Mahira

Everyone’s favorite Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had an ugly fight during a task. Things got so bad that Shehnaaz ended telling the TV actor that she hated him.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Exit The House [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Exit The House

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight stole all the limelight from every other thing unfolding in the Bigg Boss 13 house. T

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published


Bigg Boss 13: Fans are confident Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will be friends again before the show ends – view poll results

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are one of the most talked about contestants this season and their equation has not been quite good in this house...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

Bigg Boss 13 Day 109 Twitter Reactions: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fans are elated as #SidRa starts bonding again

Bigg Boss 13 Day 109 Twitter Reactions: Fans are happy to see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's newly formed friendship in the house and want them to stay...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAMid-Day

