Himanshi Khurana on her relationship with Asim Riaz: No one has right to judge my personal life

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan recently slammed contestant Asim Riaz for being the reason behind Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana's breakup with her boyfriend Chao. It seems like Salman's allegation on Asim has not gone down well with Himanshi. She was seen defending Asim on social media.

"No one has right to judge my personal...
