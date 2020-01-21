Global  

Maharashtra: Reciting preamble mandatory in schools starting January 26

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Starting January 26, students in schools across Maharashtra will have to compulsorily read out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies, state minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday.
Preamble-reading made must in all Maharashtra schools

The state education department has asked schools to ensure students read the Preamble to the Indian Constitution during assembly starting January 26, the 70th...
IndiaTimes

After Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh mandates recital of preamble in schools

Earlier, the Maharashtra Government had issued similar instructions to primary schools regarding the matter.
DNA

SantoshPainuly

Santosh Painuly RT @INCMumbai: A strong foundation is vital to build a strong future. School Education Minister, Smt. @VarshaEGaikwad's step to make read… 1 day ago

ManojMehtamm

Manoj Mehta RT @chinmoyee5: Reciting Preamble A Must In Maharashtra Schools Starting January 26. What an excellent step by Maharashtra Govt unlike Guj… 2 days ago

NargisAliBaig

Nargis Ali Baig RT @TheQuint: Starting 26 January, students in schools across Maharashtra will have to compulsorily read out the Constitution's preamble du… 2 days ago

vishyha

vishal https://t.co/5jwBMQ2Dbd Brainwashing of our kids started by gaikwad. Next step freedom of speech = descecration… https://t.co/xjbhmZTnp6 2 days ago

KadamSubodh

subodh kadam @LBamnwas @ReallySwara @karwanemohabbat Starting 26 January, students in schools across Maharashtra will have to co… https://t.co/F6cYkYQsWa 3 days ago

KadamSubodh

subodh kadam @ThePeopleOfIN @_YogendraYadav Starting 26 January, students in schools across Maharashtra will have to compulsoril… https://t.co/aSFcwukLnU 3 days ago

Mukhaiyar

Mukhaiyar Shaikh شیخ مخیر RT @ss_suryawanshi: Uddhav government makes reciting Preamble mandatory in Maharashtra schools from January 26 https://t.co/6JxBfDSUKJ via… 3 days ago

AIPCMumbaiWest

AIPCMumbaiWest https://t.co/bKir7VqqAR State Education Minister Smt. Varsha Gaikawad's step to make reading the preamble of the In… https://t.co/kEcD5VeP1N 3 days ago

