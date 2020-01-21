India opens its first Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger

Niamey [Niger], Jan 21 (ANI): India on Tuesday inaugurated its first Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in the West African state of Niger as part of its outreach to the continent.



