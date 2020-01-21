Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pavan Varma seeks 'ideological clarity' from Nitish Kumar on poll alliance with BJP beyond Bihar

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
JD(U) leader Pavan K Varma on Tuesday sought “ideological clarity” from Nitish Kumar on taking the alliance with BJP beyond Bihar to contest the Delhi election. In a letter, Varma said he was “perplexed” by JD(U)’s tie-up with BJP for Delhi polls despite Nitish’s “apprehensions expressed in private” against the BJP-RSS combine taking the nation to a “dangerous space”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: CM Nitish Kumar ministers form human chain to fight climate change

CM Nitish Kumar ministers form human chain to fight climate change 01:10

 CM Nitish Kumar ministers form human chain to fight climate change

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News [Video]Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News

INDIA SUMMONS PAK DIPLOMAT, PROTESTS HINDU WOMAN'S KIDNAPPING: SOURCES, BCCI: PCB WELCOME TO HOST ASIA CUP. GOVERNOR DRIVEN OUT OF CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY EVENT FOR ABHIJIT BANERJEE, AFTER PRASHANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News

Kapil Mishra's 'mini-Pakistan' remark creates controversy, BJP leader says it will be India versus Pakistan on Feb 8th, MEA says no role for third party on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan talks about Uighurs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JD(U) leader Pawan Varma seeks ‘ideological clarity’ from Nitish Kumar on alliance with BJP

He says alliance has come after the Chief Minister had expressed ‘grave apprehensions’ on the BJP-RSS combine
Hindu

Pavan Varma questions Nitish Kumar over BJP-JD(U) alliance in Delhi amid outrage over CAA

In what appears to be a widening rift in the party, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan K Varma on Tuesday wrote a letter to party chief and Bihar chief...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.