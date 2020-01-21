Pavan Varma seeks 'ideological clarity' from Nitish Kumar on poll alliance with BJP beyond Bihar

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

JD(U) leader Pavan K Varma on Tuesday sought "ideological clarity" from Nitish Kumar on taking the alliance with BJP beyond Bihar to contest the Delhi election. In a letter, Varma said he was "perplexed" by JD(U)'s tie-up with BJP for Delhi polls despite Nitish's "apprehensions expressed in private" against the BJP-RSS combine taking the nation to a "dangerous space".


