2 crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators in India, none will be allowed to stay: Dilip Ghosh

DNA Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Last week, Ghosh had sparked controversy by threatening to shoot down those who damaged public property and accused Mamata of not taking action as "they are her voters".
News video: Will expel 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators: Dilip Ghosh's threat amid CAA row

Will expel 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators: Dilip Ghosh's threat amid CAA row 02:17

 Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh delivered a controversial speech during a rally in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas.

50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, chased out of India: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Launching a direct attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the removal of names of Muslim infiltrators will stop...
Zee News

vikas1689

Vikas 🇮🇳 RT @desimojito: 2 crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators in India, none will be allowed to stay: Dilip Ghosh 1 day ago

altonprowl

Altonprowl RT @ANI: Dilip Ghosh, BJP West Bengal Chief: 2 crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators have entered India; 1 crore are in West Bengal & 1 cro… 1 day ago

