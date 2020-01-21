Global  

Trump says he's talking to Imran Khan about Kashmir

Sify Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
New York, Jan 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is talking with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about Kashmir and he would help if he could.
No mention of Kashmir in US readout of Trump-Khan meet

New York, Jan 22 (IANS) Although US President Donald Trump had said that he is talking with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about Kashmir, there was no...
Sify

Trump talking to Pakistan PM Imran Khan about Kashmir

US president was careful in his wording about possible involvement in the Kashmir issue.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •DNASifyMid-DayIndiaTimes

