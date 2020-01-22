Global  

Iraqi PM says rocket attack on US embassy 'unacceptable'

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Baghdad, Jan 22 (IANS) Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, calling it "unacceptable".
