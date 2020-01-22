US blacklists 15 aircraft owned by Venezuelan company Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) In its latest move aimed at stepping up pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US government has designated 15 aircraft as the "blocked property" of Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela. 👓 View full article

