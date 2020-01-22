Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US blacklists 15 aircraft owned by Venezuelan company

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) In its latest move aimed at stepping up pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US government has designated 15 aircraft as the "blocked property" of Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. blacklists PDVSA aircraft in latest Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted 15 aircraft belonging to Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, the latest in a series of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.