Rajinikanth raises a storm with his remark on E V R Periyar

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Even as activists representing various Periyarist movements demanded an apology from actor Rajinikanth for his recent speech against E V R Periyar with respect to a rally taken out in Salem by the Dravidar Kazhagam in 1971, the actor refused to apologise or express regret for his comments.
Credit: Oneindia
News video: Rajinikanth refuses to apologise for comment on Periyar | OneIndia News

Rajinikanth refuses to apologise for comment on Periyar | OneIndia News 01:23

 Superstar Rajinikanth has refused to apologise for his comments on social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar. The 69-year-old actor is in the eye of the storm after he said at an event that DVK founder Periyar had in 1971 led a rally against superstition in which without clothes images of...

Rajini stirs a storm with Periyar remark

Even as activists of several Periyarist movements demanded an apology from actor Rajinikanth for his comment against noted social reformer E V R Periyar while...
IndiaTimes

Rajinikanth refuses to apologize for his remark against Periyar

Following Rajinikanth's statement, many political parties opposed him saying that such incident never happened in the rally. 
Sify

