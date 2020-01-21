Rajinikanth raises a storm with his remark on E V R Periyar

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Even as activists representing various Periyarist movements demanded an apology from actor Rajinikanth for his recent speech against E V R Periyar with respect to a rally taken out in Salem by the Dravidar Kazhagam in 1971, the actor refused to apologise or express regret for his comments. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Rajinikanth refuses to apologise for comment on Periyar | OneIndia News 01:23 Superstar Rajinikanth has refused to apologise for his comments on social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar. The 69-year-old actor is in the eye of the storm after he said at an event that DVK founder Periyar had in 1971 led a rally against superstition in which without clothes images of...