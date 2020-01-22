Global  

In a first for Mumbai, double-decker plan for Metro 9 corridor

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Ashwini Bhide, the face of Mumbai’s underground Colaba-Seepz Metro line, was at the helm of the project’s affairs right from approving tenders to managing public relations. Experts say her departure from the project might affect its pace.
