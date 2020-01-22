Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Death toll from Coronavirus in China rises to 9

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Beijing [China], Jan 22 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of nine people have died from the new strain of coronavirus in China, with as many as 440 cases currently confirmed in the country, Li Bin, vice head of China's National Health Commission, told reporters on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: China virus fears grow, human transmission confirmed

China virus fears grow, human transmission confirmed 01:31

 The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China climbed on Tuesday, as authorities reported a surge in new cases, with fears that hundreds of millions of people traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday will accelerate the infection rate. Lauren Anthony reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China virus death toll continues to rise as fear of pandemic grows [Video]China virus death toll continues to rise as fear of pandemic grows

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans [Video]China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biotron shares start to run on potential ties to coronavirus

Biotron Ltd (ASX:BIT) until recently, was capturing investors’ attention through its BIT225 drug, which is in mid‑stage clinical development for treatment of...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •SifyCBS News

China coronavirus claims sixth victim as holiday travel heightens infection risks

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China climbed to six On Tuesday as authorities reported a surge in new cases, with fears that hundreds of...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kraymer5

Kraymer RT @JohnLukeSam1: Trump says he 'has a plan' to contain China's killer virus after it spread to the US: As the death toll from SARS-like co… 31 seconds ago

MFStaley

Mike Staley RT @caixin: As the death toll from China’s coronavirus reached 17, Wuhan imposed a massive quarantine on its 11 million residents, shutting… 42 seconds ago

Katmyu

Katrina Yu Wuhan, the epicentre of the #coronavirus outbreak, is effectively on lockdown. All transport out of the city is can… https://t.co/K627OQNzg4 1 minute ago

caixin

Caixin Global As the death toll from China’s coronavirus reached 17, Wuhan imposed a massive quarantine on its 11 million residen… https://t.co/7QudsQWuOR 2 minutes ago

offstream_news

Offstream News Chinese authorities quarantine the entire city of Wuhan to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus as t… https://t.co/gASyhFxczx 4 minutes ago

heyimheys

Heys RT @ABSCBNNews: The ANC Brief: Death toll from new coronavirus rising https://t.co/Jfgix3X1vy 6 minutes ago

CityNewsWPG

CityNews Winnipeg With hundreds of cases in several countries and a rising death toll, health leaders from around the world are decid… https://t.co/DylBpTkqrQ 7 minutes ago

CapekSilas

Silas Capek RT @fukushimaexpos2: Death toll from China's coronavirus reaches 17. https://t.co/BkK6onFWRA 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.