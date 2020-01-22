Death toll from Coronavirus in China rises to 9

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Beijing [China], Jan 22 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of nine people have died from the new strain of coronavirus in China, with as many as 440 cases currently confirmed in the country, Li Bin, vice head of China's National Health Commission, told reporters on Wednesday.
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China climbed on Tuesday, as authorities reported a surge in new cases, with fears that hundreds of millions of people traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday will accelerate the infection rate. Lauren Anthony reports.
