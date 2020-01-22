Global  

Death toll from Coronavirus in China rises to 9

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Beijing [China], Jan 22 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of nine people have died from the new strain of coronavirus in China, with as many as 440 cases currently confirmed in the country, Li Bin, vice head of China's National Health Commission, told reporters on Wednesday.
News video: China virus fears grow, human transmission confirmed

China virus fears grow, human transmission confirmed 01:31

 The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China climbed on Tuesday, as authorities reported a surge in new cases, with fears that hundreds of millions of people traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday will accelerate the infection rate. Lauren Anthony reports.

China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise [Video]China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday, as health officials warned the virus has the potential to mutate.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Confirmed: First Case Of Coronavirus Hits US [Video]Confirmed: First Case Of Coronavirus Hits US

A US resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed at least six in China. The US Centers for Disease Control and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published


China coronavirus claims sixth victim as holiday travel heightens infection risks

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China climbed to six On Tuesday as authorities reported a surge in new cases, with fears that hundreds of...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesPRAVDA

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan rises to six: state TV

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to six in China's central city of Wuhan as of Jan. 20, the city's mayor told state television.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSBSSifyIndiaTimesWorldNewsCBS NewsPRAVDA

