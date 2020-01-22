Global  

SC refuses to grant stay on CAA for now, hints at referring pleas to Constitution bench

Zee News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 22) refused to pass a stay order on Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register and hinted at setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas on CAA.
