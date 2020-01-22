Global  

No stay on Citizenship Act without hearing Centre, says Supreme Court

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that it will not grant any stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without hearing the Centre and said it may refer pleas challenging the validity of the Act to a larger Constitution bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is hearing a batch of 143 pleas...
News video: India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals

India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals 02:47

 Supreme Court judges get ready to hear the first complaints against controversial new law.

