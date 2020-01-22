No stay on Citizenship Act without hearing Centre, says Supreme Court
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that it will not grant any stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without hearing the Centre and said it may refer pleas challenging the validity of the Act to a larger Constitution bench.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is hearing a batch of 143 pleas...
