No stay on Citizenship Act without hearing Centre, says Supreme Court

Hardik Master RT @TimesNow: SC says that it will not grant any stay on CAA without hearing the Centre. https://t.co/3w3wSu7dC7 34 minutes ago ANWARAHMED SHAIKH RT @TheQuint: The court said it will not grant any stay on #CAA without hearing the Centre on the matter. https://t.co/h7dDS1rtcz 38 minutes ago Priyaa Why was it passed without discussing with all stakeholders? Citizenship Act: SC says it won’t stay law without hear… https://t.co/68411cGgtt 40 minutes ago Niel Nikhil RT @SwethaAjeeth: #SupremeCourt made it clear that it will not grant any stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without hearing d Cent… 58 minutes ago Rubina Desai RT @waglenikhil: Citizenship Act: SC says it won’t stay law without hearing Centre https://t.co/KOXYiOWGDr 1 hour ago Kamal Acharya RT @TheSecondAngle: Supreme Court today refused to put on hold the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is at the core of nationwide pr… 1 hour ago Khan Mazhar RT @scroll_in: Citizenship Act: SC says it won’t stay law without hearing Centre, to refer pleas to 5-judge bench https://t.co/dzER546f1q… 2 hours ago Sankara Narayanan The great Indian citizenship mess! The SC is largely responsible for the chaos around the CAA and the NRC! ~ The Hi… https://t.co/IxUp0W8u5W 2 hours ago