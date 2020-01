Puneeth Naag RT @Sunil_Deodhar: First glimpse of 'Vyommitra', the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled. @isro's half humanoid 'Vyommitra' to be placed in t… 22 seconds ago

Pushparaj Shetty RT @ETNOWlive: ISRO has unveiled a humanoid that will be sent to space as part of the #Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious plan to send hu… 5 minutes ago

kavitha RT @timesofindia: First glimpse of 'Vyommitra', the humanoid for Gaganyaan; it's a 'She' READ: https://t.co/7ntidADUqD https://t.co/IpD9o… 9 minutes ago

A 🕉️ ࿗ 卐 RT @rsrikanth05: Gaganyaan mission: First glimpse of 'Vyommitra', the humanoid for Gaganyaan; it's a 'She' https://t.co/LSrqU2idlR | I tho… 10 minutes ago

rajeev mishra RT @Chethan_Dash: Here's the full story and the 1st glimpse of 'Vyommitra' the humanoid for Gaganyaan; It's a 'She'. (See attached image of… 13 minutes ago

ET NOW ISRO has unveiled a humanoid that will be sent to space as part of the #Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious plan t… https://t.co/fzXNSCFq6e 15 minutes ago

Srikanth Ramakrishnan Gaganyaan mission: First glimpse of 'Vyommitra', the humanoid for Gaganyaan; it's a 'She' https://t.co/LSrqU2idlR… https://t.co/qoeahwrEXV 16 minutes ago