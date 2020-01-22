Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Did Rhea Chakraborty give a sneak peek into Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday lunch?

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Rhea Chakraborty has shared a picture from Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday lunch
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Trending Entertainment News Today – Rhea Chakraborty’s special wish for Sushant Singh Rajput, Alia Bhatt isn't injured 

Bigg Boss, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.
Bollywood Life

Rhea Chakraborty calls rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput 'supermassive black hole' in birthday wish for him

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram page and shared a sweet birthday wish for rumoured beau and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
DNA


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Did Rhea Chakraborty give a sneak peek into Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday lunch? #RheaChakraborty… https://t.co/Wj2HeAjy5a 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.