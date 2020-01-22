Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pakistan has 'limited options' to respond to India's decision on J&K: US Congress think tank

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Pakistan's leadership has "limited options" to respond to India's decision on J&K as many analysts view that Islamabad has "little credibility" on the issue given its long history of covertly supporting militant groups there, according to a US Congressional report. CRS is the independent research wing of the US Congress which prepares periodic reports on issues of interest for US lawmakers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Playing cricket with Pakistan is govt’s decision: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly [Video]Playing cricket with Pakistan is govt’s decision: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Speaking on the chances of India-Pakistan bilateral series, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said, “Playing with Pakistan is a government decision and it depends on the government.”

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:56Published

PM Modi says Congress instigating violence in North East over Citizenship Act | Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi says Congress instigating violence in North East over Citizenship Act | Oneindia News

PM Modi blames North East unrest on Congress, Internet suspended in parts of Bengal over CAA protests, Prashant Kishore calls CAA the Demonetisation of Citizenship, 5th death in Assam in CAA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan has little credibility on J&K: US report

Pakistan has “limited options” to respond to India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 on Jammu & Kashmir, US Congress’s research arm, the Congressional...
IndiaTimes

Delhi polls an India-Pak contest: Kapil Mishra

BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra compared the Delhi assembly elections with the India-Pakistan dichotomy, drawing strong reactions from Congress and...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

narendrakaul

Narendra Kaul RT @KashmirPivot: #Pakistan’s leadership has “limited options” to respond to #India’s decision on #JammuAndKashmir as many analysts view th… 2 hours ago

8KumarAjay

Kumar Ajay 🇮🇳 RT @defence_news: Pakistan has limited options to respond to India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir: CRS report https://t.co/1BlXlVapAg htt… 3 hours ago

KashmirPivot

Kashmir Pivot Many analysts view #Islamabad as having little credibility on #Kashmir and said #Pakistan’s leadership has limited… https://t.co/srcL6UmCdK 4 hours ago

KashmirPivot

Kashmir Pivot #Pakistan’s leadership has “limited options” to respond to #India’s decision on #JammuAndKashmir as many analysts v… https://t.co/dgwOoBS3Er 4 hours ago

ammaradurrani

Ammara Durrani Pakistan has 'limited options' to respond to India's decision on J&K: US Congress think tank 2nd report on… https://t.co/8rZBAlvLU4 5 hours ago

_old_delhi__

sumit📴 RT @htTweets: Pakistan has ‘limited options’ to respond to India’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir: US report https://t.co/Gpco7foUc4 https:… 1 day ago

dunyatota

zienab alkandery RT @dna: US Congressional report says Pakistan has 'limited options' to respond to India's move on Jammu and Kashmir https://t.co/BuHQjTAG… 2 days ago

dna

DNA US Congressional report says Pakistan has 'limited options' to respond to India's move on Jammu and Kashmir https://t.co/BuHQjTAGOY 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.