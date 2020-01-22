Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Suspect who left bag of IED at Mangluru airport surrenders before police

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Days after a bag of IED was recovered from Mangaluru airport, a suspect, Aditya Rao, has surrendered before Bengaluru Police. Rao hails from Udupi and is graduated in engineering and MBA.



IED recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport on 20th January: Suspect Aditya Rao has surrendered before Bangaluru police. Mangaluru...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: 3 teams formed for apprehension of accused Mangaluru Police Commissioner on suspicious IED bag at airport

3 teams formed for apprehension of accused Mangaluru Police Commissioner on suspicious IED bag at airport 02:24

 3 teams formed for apprehension of accused Mangaluru Police Commissioner on suspicious IED bag at airport

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspect fled Mangalore airport after keeping bag with IED CISF DIG [Video]Suspect fled Mangalore airport after keeping bag with IED CISF DIG

Suspect fled Mangalore airport after keeping bag with IED CISF DIG

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Japanese holidaymaker arrested after stealing woman's handbag at Thai airport [Video]Japanese holidaymaker arrested after stealing woman's handbag at Thai airport

A Japanese tourist was arrested after allegedly stealing a handbag from a woman as she ate in an airport restaurant. Takeuchi Hiroki, 56, was seen on CCTV picking up the handbag which had been left..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Suspect in Mangaluru airport IED surrenders

Two days after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found near the ticketing counter of Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), the accused surrendered before...
IndiaTimes

Mangalore airport bomb case: Man surrenders before police in Bengaluru for planting IED

A man named Aditya Rao has surrendered before police at Halsuru police station in Bengaluru in connection with bomb planting at Mangalore airport.
DNA


Tweets about this

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Suspect who left bag of IED at Mangluru airport surrenders before police https://t.co/aqjMEqeLI3 1 hour ago

iamMusafir

Musafir Hu Yaaro Suspect who left bag of IED at Mangluru airport surrenders before police https://t.co/rHvixaS3mO https://t.co/wr6Pv2EweW 2 hours ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Suspect who left bag of IED at Mangluru airport surrenders before police https://t.co/L5idf6b6c9 #Karnataka #Mangluru 4 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Suspect who left bag of IED at Mangluru airport surrenders before police https://t.co/ZypMSIHOc5 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.