Indian state to test facial recognition in polls as privacy fears mount

Hindu Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
“Facial recognition is not fool-proof, and in this instance, misidentification can lead to disenfranchisement, which impinges on a core democratic right to vote,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia policy director at digital rights advocacy Access Now.
Recent related news from verified sources

Telangana to test facial recognition in polls as privacy fears mount

“Facial recognition is not fool-proof, and in this instance, misidentification can lead to disenfranchisement, which impinges on a core democratic right to...
Hindu

India's Telangana to test facial recognition in local elections

Software to be used to verify voters in 10 polling stations in Telangana state despite growing concerns about privacy.
Al Jazeera


