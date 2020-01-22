Supreme Court on CAA petitions: No stay for now, apex court refers pleas to 5-judge bench
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act will be heard by a five-judge constitutional bench and gave Centre four weeks to respond to petitions challenging CAA. The apex court also rejected a plea demanding that final grant or rejection of citizenship under CAA should be stayed.
