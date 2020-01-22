Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Supreme Court on CAA petitions: No stay for now, apex court refers pleas to 5-judge bench

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act will be heard by a five-judge constitutional bench and gave Centre four weeks to respond to petitions challenging CAA. The apex court also rejected a plea demanding that final grant or rejection of citizenship under CAA should be stayed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: SC refuses to stay CAA, gives 4 weeks to Centre to respond to pleas on CAA | Oneindia News

SC refuses to stay CAA, gives 4 weeks to Centre to respond to pleas on CAA | Oneindia News 02:00

 IN A BREATHER FOR THE MODI GOVERNMENT, THE SC HAS REFUSED TO STAY THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT AFTER A CLUTCH OF PETITIONS SOUGHT ITS WITHDRAWAL OR DELAY AS THEY ARGUE THAT IT VIOLATES THE BASIC STRUCTURE OF THE CONSTITUTION. THE 3 JUDGE BENCH HEADED BY CJI SA BOBDE WHICH...

Recent related videos from verified sources

SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News [Video]SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News

Naseeruddin Shah lauds Deepika Padukone's courage & calls Anupam Kher 'not serious, Rajnath Singh says J&K youth are nationalists, Naqvi says there is positivity in Kashmir, Centre gets 4 weeks to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published

Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit [Video]Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit

The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CAA: SC refers pleas to 5-judge bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act will be heard by a five-judge...
IndiaTimes

CAA petitions: SC says no stay without hearing Centre, may refer pleas to larger Constitution bench

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde is hearing a batch of 143 pleas challenging the validity of CAA.
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashishsonu51

आशीष सोनु RT @davidfrawleyved: Supreme Court refuses to stay implementation of CAA; Restrains High Courts from hearing CAA-related petitions: https:/… 2 minutes ago

bhushangorey

bhushan gorey RT @iMac_too: Pappu ji @RahulGandhi, call your peaceful troops back to barrack. This battle is long & SC is not of bygone era https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

BeingSauravCh

Saurav Choudhury RT @ndtv: No stay on #CitizenshipAct for now; Supreme Court says interim order on #CAA petitions to be passed by a five-judge Constitution… 3 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Supreme Court on CAA petitions: No stay for now, apex court refers pleas to 5-judge bench https://t.co/LGcMbigHOy 9 minutes ago

soleil82639

Journey of life 人生の旅 RT @RT_com: India’s Supreme Court refuses to suspend citizenship act, gives govt 4 weeks to respond to petitions https://t.co/0oJ6JFusSo h… 10 minutes ago

IamDharmenderN

धर्मेंद्र नेभनानी,#श्रीरामकावंशज,#ISupportCAA 🇮🇳 RT @BivashPrasadS: The Hon'ble supreme court has refused to pass an reasoned order to stay on the #CAA which has been passed by the parliam… 10 minutes ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant The top court seeks gov't response to petitions filed against Citizenship Amendment Act, s @AJEnglish… https://t.co/I8Pkbg25Ur 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.