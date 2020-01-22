Global  

Shabana Azmi accident: Javed Akhtar reveals that her reports are positive and she could be discharged soon

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Bollywood News: Shabana Azmi met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when her car hit the rear-end of the on-coming truck. Her driver, Kamlesh Kamath has been booked under IPC sections related to rash driving. The actress's husband and writer, Javed Akhtar have updated media on her health.
News video: Shabana Azmi's FULL FAMILY, Tabu, Anil Kapoor VISIT Her At Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai

Shabana Azmi's FULL FAMILY, Tabu, Anil Kapoor VISIT Her At Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai 04:17

 Many Bollywood stars visited Shabana Azmi after she met with an accident on mumbai pune expressway and got admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubahi Ambani hospital. Amongst the many stars were Farhan Akhtar, Girlfriend Shibani, Tabu and Anil Kapoor. Watch the video to have a glimpse.

Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and others celebs reach hospital to meet Shabana Azmi [Video]Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and others celebs reach hospital to meet Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who got grievously injured in a road accident was shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further medicare.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:56Published

Shabana Azmi shifted to Kokilaben hospital after getting injured in road accident [Video]Shabana Azmi shifted to Kokilaben hospital after getting injured in road accident

Shabana Azmi was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:22Published


Shabana Azmi accident: FIR filed against driver for 'rash driving'

The driver behind the wheels of actor Shabana Azmi’s car that met with an accident on Saturday afternoon has been booked for rash driving and causing hurt,...
Mid-Day

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar meet with accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday was severely injured in a road accident that took place on Mumbai-Pune...
Sify Also reported by •HinduZee NewsDNAIndiaTimes

