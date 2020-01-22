Shabana Azmi accident: Javed Akhtar reveals that her reports are positive and she could be discharged soon
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Bollywood News: Shabana Azmi met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when her car hit the rear-end of the on-coming truck. Her driver, Kamlesh Kamath has been booked under IPC sections related to rash driving. The actress's husband and writer, Javed Akhtar have updated media on her health.
Many Bollywood stars visited Shabana Azmi after she met with an accident on mumbai pune expressway and got admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubahi Ambani hospital. Amongst the many stars were Farhan Akhtar, Girlfriend Shibani, Tabu and Anil Kapoor. Watch the video to have a glimpse.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday was severely injured in a road accident that took place on Mumbai-Pune...