Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The beauty of minimalism

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Whether it is a casual brunch with friends or a formal sit down dinner for your coworkers, you can’t dismiss the need to style your table for the occassion. Priyanka Mehra, architect, Design Studio and PS Design, and Urmii Bhati of Mikigai, the artisinal paper floral studio, will take you through new-age table design concepts...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.