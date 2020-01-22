Global  

Love Aaj Kal song Shayad: Kartik Aaryan tries to woo Sara Ali Khan with Arijit Singh's magic

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The first song from the new version of Love Aaj Kal has been dropped. This one is a romantic track Shayad. Composed by Pritam, the song has been given vocals by Arijit Singh.
News video: Kartik Aaryan SWEET Gesture For Siddharth Shukla Shehnaz Gill's Love Story | Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan SWEET Gesture For Siddharth Shukla Shehnaz Gill's Love Story | Love Aaj Kal 2 02:22

 Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan recreate Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s romance in the bigg boss house.

Saif Ali Khan on divorce with Amrita Singh, bond with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur [Video]Saif Ali Khan on divorce with Amrita Singh, bond with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur

Saif Ali Khan on divorce with Amrita Singh, bond with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur

Kartik Aaryan introduces his other half Raghu from 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Kartik Aaryan introduces his other half Raghu from 'Love Aaj Kal'

It's been just a few days to the trailer launch of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Love Aaj Kal" and it has already created quite a buzz among the cine buffs. #KartikAaryan #LoveAajKal

Recent related news from verified sources

'Love Aaj Kal' song 'Shayad': Kartik Aaryan romances Sara Ali Khan & Arushi Sharma in soulful first track

Today, the makers of the film released the first original song from the film titled Shayad, in which Kartik can be seen romancing Sara and Arushi both.
‘Love Aaj Kal’ song ‘Shayad' to be out today

It was just last week that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan launched the much-anticipated trailer of the Imtiaz Ali film ‘Love Aaj Kal’, and now they are...
