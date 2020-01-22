Global  

India advances 8 places to 72nd spot on Global Talent Competitiveness Index

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
dia has moved up eight places to the 72nd position in the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index that measures and ranks countries based on their ability to grow, attract and retain talent. Switzerland topped the list of 132 countries, followed by the US and Singapore.
Recent related news from verified sources

India jumps 8 spots on Competitiveness Index

dia has moved up eight places to the 72nd position in the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index that measures and ranks countries based on their ability to...
IndiaTimes

India falls to 51st spot in EIU's Democracy Index, China at 153

India slipped 10 places to 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index's global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which cited "erosion of...
IndiaTimes

