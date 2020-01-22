Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah's 'clown' remark; says he has lived a frustrated life

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Bollywood News: Earlier, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah had criticised actor Anupam Kher and called him a clown. The latter has replied to the actor with a video and has a savage reply for the former. Have a look at Anupam Kher's reply to Naseeruddin Shah, here:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News

SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News 03:17

 Naseeruddin Shah lauds Deepika Padukone's courage & calls Anupam Kher 'not serious, Rajnath Singh says J&K youth are nationalists, Naqvi says there is positivity in Kashmir, Centre gets 4 weeks to respond to petitions on Citizenship Act, SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA and more news

Recent related news from verified sources

Naseeruddin Shah is 'frustrated': Anupam Kher's retort to 'clown' jibe

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Naseeruddin Shah called his industry colleague Anupam Kher a "clown" earlier on Wednesday, and now the latter has responded to the...
Sify

You spent your entire life in frustration: Anupam Kher hits out at Naseeruddin Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 22(ANI): Slamming veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who called him a "clown" and a "sychophant", Anupam Kher on Wednesday said his "A...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oneindia

OneIndia Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'sycophant' jibe https://t.co/3sFWPTQTYv #AnupamKher 31 minutes ago

prakasia

Om Prakash Sharma Anupam Kher hits back: ‘Naseeruddin Shah can’t tell right from wrong due to substances he takes’ https://t.co/AFGj1CpU5i 37 minutes ago

E24bollynews

E24 Anupam Kher Hits back at Naseeruddin Shah's Clown Comment. @AnupamPKher #naseeruddinshah #AnupamKher https://t.co/ohengvVMtj 52 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Anupam Kher hits back: &#8216;Naseeruddin Shah can&#8217;t tell right from wrong due to substances he takes&#8217;… https://t.co/JGfMfwCIfR 1 hour ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Watch video: Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ comment – Times of India https://t.co/6Ykrs3sn6F 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'sycophant' jibe, calls him 'frustrated' https://t.co/bgrCZ6uwdu 1 hour ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Video | Anupam Kher Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah For Calling Him A Clown And A Sycophant https://t.co/mxChlBrNll 2 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ remark; says he has lived a frustrated life… https://t.co/ekPlZfzgTp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.