Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arrest brings no cheer to BJP leaders: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Hindu Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said the surrender and arrest of Aditya Rao, who is suspected to have placed an explosive at the Mangalu
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief debacle in state bypolls [Video]Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief debacle in state bypolls

Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief debacle in state bypolls

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.