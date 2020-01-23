Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WHO extends emergency talks over coronavirus outbreak in China

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Geneva, Jan 23 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday night extended to Thursday its emergency talks on whether the novel coronavirus outbreak in China constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported

China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported 01:38

 LONDON — Citing Chinese officials, the BBC reports that the coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected over 200 as of Monday. The news comes days after researchers at London Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis warned that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Here's What you Need to Know about the Coronavirus [Video]Here's What you Need to Know about the Coronavirus

Only three weeks ago did China report to the World Health Organization the outbreak of a mysterious new virus . Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dubai to screen passengers on China flights amid virus outbreak

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirate's airport operator said on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China that...
Reuters India

Asian Markets Mostly Lower On China Virus Fears

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday amid worries about the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China just as the week-long Lunar New Year...
RTTNews Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand HeraldScience Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.