4 die in plane crash at California airport

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Four people were killed when an airplane crashed at Corona Municipal Airport in California on Wednesday, according to local authorities.
News video: Four People Dead After Plane Crashes, Erupts in Flames at Southern California Airport

Four People Dead After Plane Crashes, Erupts in Flames at Southern California Airport 01:24

 Four people were killed when a plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from Corona Municipal Airport, authorities said.

4 Killed When Plane Hits Berm, Flips, Catches Fire At Corona Airport [Video]4 Killed When Plane Hits Berm, Flips, Catches Fire At Corona Airport

Four people were killed when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday, sparking a vegetation fire in the process.

Utah Woman Recounts Plane Crash After Series of Crashes Near Ogden Airport [Video]Utah Woman Recounts Plane Crash After Series of Crashes Near Ogden Airport

he deadly plane crash that killed a pilot in Roy, Utah brings back painful memories for a woman who survived a similar experience in 2017.

Small plane crash in Southern California airfield kills 4, officials say

Four people died Wednesday when a small plane crashed at a Southern California airport, according to the Corona Fire Department. 
4 killed in plane crash at Southern California airfield

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield, authorities said. The plane went...
