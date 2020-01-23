Global  

Pakistan 'spews venom', takes to hate speech like fish to water: India at UNGA

Thursday, 23 January 2020
India has once again slammed Pakistan for "spewing venom and false narratives of monumental proportions' in the United Nations about Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan ‘spews venom’, takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN

Pakistan consistently rakes up the Kashmir issue at various UN platforms in a bid to internationalise it but has repeatedly failed to get any support.
Pakistan 'spews venom', takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN


