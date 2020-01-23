Global  

Give me blood and I will give you freedom: Inspiring slogans of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Zee News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Subhash Chandra Bose, who is fondly called 'Netaji' for his extraordinary leadership skills, is regarded by the world and his ardent admirers as a charismatic orator. 
Nation pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on 123rd birthday; declare January 23 as Patriots Day, demands family

On January 23 every year, people from across the country pay their tribute to the iconic leader whose famous slogans ‘tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazdi...
Zee News

rahulsinghcr7

Rahul Singh Chauhan 🇮🇳 RT @SwamiGeetika: #NetajiSubhasChandraBose who believed that freedom can't be earned by non-Violence Giving India clarion call of 'Give Me… 13 seconds ago

R_Dulat

Er. Dult @swapnilkashid92 Yes absolutely right Since childhood, Subhash Chandra Bose had a passion and a desire to do someth… https://t.co/Y9PraaymND 13 seconds ago

GayatriBGohain

Gayatri বৰপাত্ৰগোহাঁই 🇮🇳 🐾🌱 RT @Rajput_Ramesh: Give me blood and I will give you freedom : Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Tributes to one of India's greatest Freedom Figh… 33 seconds ago

KamalAgarwalHsr

Kamal Agarwal RT @KamalAgarwalHsr: Give me blood and I will give you freedom : Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Tributes to one of India's greatest Freedom Fi… 49 seconds ago

prabhat24318376

Prabhat Kumar Bansal You give me blood and I will give you freedom said #NetajiSubhasChandraBose You give me power and I will give you treason says Rahul Gandhi 56 seconds ago

atul_Shivhare18

Atul Shivhare🇮🇳 #NetajiSubhasChandraBose who believed that freedom can't be earned by non-Violence Giving India clarion call of 'G… https://t.co/y5e56K0Ja9 1 minute ago

manikan86139172

Ðàrlíñg màñí RT @IYC: "Give me blood, I will give you freedom" We pay our humble tribute to the fearless hero, defiant revolutionary and founder of Ind… 1 minute ago

sanskritigroup1

SANSKRITI UNIVERSITY https://t.co/l75Ayqoeog "It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you fr… https://t.co/twiUtxtHs9 2 minutes ago

