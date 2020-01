Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

On January 23 every year, people from across the country pay their tribute to the iconic leader whose famous slogans ‘tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazdi dunga,’ 'Jai Hind' and 'Delhi Chalo' sparked patriotism in the hearts of many Indians during the struggle for freedom from the British Raj. 👓 View full article