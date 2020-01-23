Global  

Contact lost with firefighting plane in New South Wales, Australia

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
New South Wales [Australia], Jan 23 (Sputnik/ANI): The Australian authorities have lost contact with a firefighting plane in the southeastern state of New South Wales (NSW), the regional Rural Fire Service said on Thursday.
News video: Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet 01:49

 A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia is feared to have crashed in New South Wales.

jaghuara

Cheetah Deva RT @Godigitz: Firefighting plane crashed in Australia An air tanker has crashed in a fireball while fighting bushfires in Australia,killing… 25 minutes ago

juliettetorrez

Juliette Torrez RT @LaurenmCoronado: A firefighting water tanker, once based in #Ramona, crashed with 3 American firefighters on board. Firefighters lost c… 32 minutes ago

LaurenmCoronado

Lauren Coronado A firefighting water tanker, once based in #Ramona, crashed with 3 American firefighters on board. Firefighters los… https://t.co/wCik7iHxzp 44 minutes ago

