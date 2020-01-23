Global  

India will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose: PM

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
"On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, 'A son was born at midday.' This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause- India's freedom," Modi said referring to Bose, popularly called Netaji.
