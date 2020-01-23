Global  

You are free to leave JD(U): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snubs Pavan Varma over CAA

Zee News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed his party colleague Pavan Varma for raising question over his decision to join hands with the BJP for Delhi Assembly election and the party's stand on Citizenship Amendment Act.
News video: ‘Free to join any party’: Nitish Kumar slams party leader Pavan Varma

‘Free to join any party’: Nitish Kumar slams party leader Pavan Varma 02:04

 Nitish Kumar has hit out at party leader Pavan Varma who recently questioned the party chief over its alliance with BJP for the Delhi polls.

You are free to leave JD(U): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snubs Pavan Varma over CAA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed his party colleague Pavan Varma for raising question over his decision to join hands with the BJP for Delhi...
Nitish Kumar snubs Pavan Varma over CAA: ‘He is free to join any party he likes’


