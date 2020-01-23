Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Three US firefighters killed in Australia aircraft crash

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
New South Wales [Australia], Jan 23 (Sputnik/ANI): Three US firefighters died in the crash of the C-130 aircraft in Australia's New South Wales, local media reported Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published < > Embed
News video: NIFC firefighters to Australia

NIFC firefighters to Australia 00:58

 NIFC firefighters to Australia

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires [Video]3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published

Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed [Video]Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed

A plane being used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia has crashed, killing three crew members.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In AustraliaWatch VideoThree U.S. firefighters died in Australia on Thursday, where they were helping fight bushfires.  All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air...
Newsy

3 Firefighters From U.S. Are Killed as Air Tanker Crashes in Australia

SYDNEY — Three firefighters from the United States were killed Thursday as a large aircraft being used to battle bushfires crashed south of the Australian...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Lucy59jarvis

Lucy RT @PatVPeters: Three US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia https://t.co/MzCm9iRydG via @nypost 32 seconds ago

AWAbner

AW Abner RT @nytimes: Three firefighters from the United States were killed on Thursday as a large aircraft being used to battle bush fires crashed… 39 seconds ago

kjelenfy

Karen Jelenfy RT @Reuters: Three U.S. firefighters were killed after a Canadian owned waterbomber plane crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia htt… 1 minute ago

stillngam

stillngam ❄️⛄️❄️ RT @GuardianUS: Three US firefighters killed in air tanker crash fighting bushfires in Australia https://t.co/gUenFmEmvc 3 minutes ago

Gval1209

Gval1701 RT @Holmesdonna1: THREE U.S. FIREFIGHTERS KILLED IN AUSTRALIA CRASH WHILE FIGHTING THE FIRES THERE. (FOX NEWS) MAY GOD BE WITH THEIR FAMIL… 4 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Three #American firefighters battling blazes in #Australia #killed in plane crash, officia - Jan 23 @ 8:21 AM ET https://t.co/6gUvPrmNpv 4 minutes ago

krishworlds

B G KRISHNA RT @AFP: #UPDATE A large water-bombing plane has crashed while fighting fires southwest of Sydney, killing all three US crew on board https… 4 minutes ago

translatorbali

Bali Promotion Center ⭐️⭐️❤️⭐️⭐️ RT @translatorbali: @MarisePayne @Birmo Three US firefighters from got killed on Thursday as a large aircraft being used to battle #bushfir… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.