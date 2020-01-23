Three US firefighters killed in Australia aircraft crash

Lucy RT @PatVPeters: Three US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia https://t.co/MzCm9iRydG via @nypost 32 seconds ago

AW Abner RT @nytimes: Three firefighters from the United States were killed on Thursday as a large aircraft being used to battle bush fires crashed… 39 seconds ago

Karen Jelenfy RT @Reuters: Three U.S. firefighters were killed after a Canadian owned waterbomber plane crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia htt… 1 minute ago

stillngam ❄️⛄️❄️ RT @GuardianUS: Three US firefighters killed in air tanker crash fighting bushfires in Australia https://t.co/gUenFmEmvc 3 minutes ago

Gval1701 RT @Holmesdonna1: THREE U.S. FIREFIGHTERS KILLED IN AUSTRALIA CRASH WHILE FIGHTING THE FIRES THERE. (FOX NEWS) MAY GOD BE WITH THEIR FAMIL… 4 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime Three #American firefighters battling blazes in #Australia #killed in plane crash, officia - Jan 23 @ 8:21 AM ET https://t.co/6gUvPrmNpv 4 minutes ago

B G KRISHNA RT @AFP: #UPDATE A large water-bombing plane has crashed while fighting fires southwest of Sydney, killing all three US crew on board https… 4 minutes ago