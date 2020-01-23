Global  

Netaji opposed Hindu Mahasabha's divisive politics, fought for secular India: Mamata

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Demanding that his birth anniversary be declared a national holiday, Banerjee said Bose through his struggle has sent the message of respecting all faiths and the best tribute to him would be to fight for a united India. "Netaji had opposed the Hindu Mahasabha's divisive politics.
