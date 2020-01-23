Jessica Simpson on her ex John Mayer calling her a sexual napalm: I was floored and embarrassed
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Jessica Simpson, 39, is in a shock after dating John Mayer. In her upcoming memoir, Open Book Simpson looked back on her relationship with the singer. Mayer and Simpson dated after her divorce from Nick Lachey.
Jessica Simpson is sharing her truth. Several years back, the superstar was asked to write a motivational book about how she lives her best life. Alas, it was an... E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Lady Mazza 9:01 REMEMBER JESSICA SIMPSON? LET'S LOOK BACK AT WHO SHE DATED LOLOLOLOL
9:31 OK SO U DIDN'T CLICK DA BAIT BUT HOW… https://t.co/lwZb08LJpn 4 minutes ago