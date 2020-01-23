Jessica Simpson on her ex John Mayer calling her a sexual napalm: I was floored and embarrassed

Lady Mazza 9:01 REMEMBER JESSICA SIMPSON? LET'S LOOK BACK AT WHO SHE DATED LOLOLOLOL 9:31 OK SO U DIDN'T CLICK DA BAIT BUT HOW… https://t.co/lwZb08LJpn 4 minutes ago zafarmanzoor #JessicaSimpson reveals that John Mayer was 'obsessed with her https://t.co/YgDUqVdDiY via @DailyMailCeleb 17 minutes ago DNS Team #timbeta "Jessica Simpson says she was 'floored and embarrassed' when John Mayer called her 'sexual napalm'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/eo5VH8Bp7J 18 minutes ago Netmobz #buzzceleb https://t.co/kWt2j4qyKX Jessica Simpson Addressed John Mayer's "Sexual Napalm" Comment, And Says She Deleted His Number 28 minutes ago BollywoodLife Jessica Simpson on ex John Mayer calling her a sexual napalm: I was floored and embarrassed #JessicaSimpson… https://t.co/U0Ix2JPnLQ 37 minutes ago Entertainment News 2019 Jessica Simpson Says She Deleted John Mayer's Number After His Controversial "****** Napalm" Comments… https://t.co/EigFbhqoOi 41 minutes ago MEAWW Entertainment Jessica Simpson says John Mayer 'made it easy for her to walk away' after calling her 'sexual napalm' https://t.co/3XymlXWnWn 1 hour ago CINEMANEW24.COM Jessica Simpson plagued by insecurities during John Mayer relationship – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/6z8gHih7FB 1 hour ago