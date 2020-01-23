Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jessica Simpson on her ex John Mayer calling her a sexual napalm: I was floored and embarrassed

Bollywood Life Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson, 39, is in a shock after dating John Mayer. In her upcoming memoir, Open Book Simpson looked back on her relationship with the singer. Mayer and Simpson dated after her divorce from Nick Lachey.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Jessica Simpson's New Memoir Includes Drinking, Pill Addiction

Jessica Simpson's New Memoir Includes Drinking, Pill Addiction 00:36

 Jessica Simpson's New Memoir Includes Drinking, Pill Addiction

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jessica Simpson Sexually Abused As Young Girl: Memoir [Video]Jessica Simpson Sexually Abused As Young Girl: Memoir

Jason Merritt/ Getty Images Jessica Simpson says that she was sexually abused as a young girl in her upcoming memoir, &quot;Open Book.&quot; The 39-year-old singer says that a family..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir [Video]Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir

Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir Simpson details her journey in her upcoming memoir, 'Open Book.' She shared an excerpt with 'PEOPLE.' She also revealed that she..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jessica Simpson Says She Erased John Mayer's Number After He Called Her 'Sexual Napalm': 'It Was Shocking'

'He thought that was what I wanted to be called.'
Entertainment Tonight Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredE! Online

Jessica Simpson Details Childhood Sexual Abuse, Battle With Alcohol and Pills In New Memoir

Jessica Simpson is sharing her truth. Several years back, the superstar was asked to write a motivational book about how she lives her best life. Alas, it was an...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maria_LaFonda

Lady Mazza 9:01 REMEMBER JESSICA SIMPSON? LET'S LOOK BACK AT WHO SHE DATED LOLOLOLOL 9:31 OK SO U DIDN'T CLICK DA BAIT BUT HOW… https://t.co/lwZb08LJpn 4 minutes ago

zafarwestern

zafarmanzoor #JessicaSimpson reveals that John Mayer was 'obsessed with her https://t.co/YgDUqVdDiY via @DailyMailCeleb 17 minutes ago

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Jessica Simpson says she was 'floored and embarrassed' when John Mayer called her 'sexual napalm'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/eo5VH8Bp7J 18 minutes ago

netmobz

Netmobz #buzzceleb https://t.co/kWt2j4qyKX Jessica Simpson Addressed John Mayer's "Sexual Napalm" Comment, And Says She Deleted His Number 28 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Jessica Simpson on ex John Mayer calling her a sexual napalm: I was floored and embarrassed #JessicaSimpson… https://t.co/U0Ix2JPnLQ 37 minutes ago

entertainm2019

Entertainment News 2019 Jessica Simpson Says She Deleted John Mayer's Number After His Controversial "****** Napalm" Comments… https://t.co/EigFbhqoOi 41 minutes ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment Jessica Simpson says John Mayer 'made it easy for her to walk away' after calling her 'sexual napalm' https://t.co/3XymlXWnWn 1 hour ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Jessica Simpson plagued by insecurities during John Mayer relationship – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/6z8gHih7FB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.