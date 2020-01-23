'If Shawn Mandes and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear,' promises Camila Cabello

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Senorita fame singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be huge fans of Grammy winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots. Cabello, who has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys along with Mendes, joked about how she and Mendes will accept the award in underwear. 👓 View full article

