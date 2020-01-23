Global  

'If Shawn Mandes and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear,' promises Camila Cabello

Bollywood Life Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Senorita fame singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be huge fans of Grammy winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots. Cabello, who has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys along with Mendes, joked about how she and Mendes will accept the award in underwear.
Camila Cabello Says She & Shawn Mendes Would Pull a Twenty One Pilots at the Grammys 2020

Camila Cabello is joking about how she and Shawn Mendes would accept their 2020 Grammys win this weekend! The 22-year-old singer said that the couple would pull...
We'll walk in underwear if we win Grammy: Camila Cabello

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) "Senorita" fame singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be huge fans of Grammy winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots.
