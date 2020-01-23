Global  

Delhi polls contest between India and Pakistan, says BJP candidate Kapil Mishra

Zee News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Lashing out at anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday termed the assembly elections next month a contest between India and Pakistan.
News video: Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News 03:55

 Kapil Mishra's 'mini-Pakistan' remark creates controversy, BJP leader says it will be India versus Pakistan on Feb 8th, MEA says no role for third party on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan talks about Uighurs privately with 'sensitive, friend' China, Nitish Kumar says JDU's Pavan Varma free to join any...

'India vs Pakistan on Feb 8': BJP's Kapil Mishra on Delhi assembly polls

Mishra is a candidate for the in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections contesting from Model Town constituency.
DNA

Fight between India and Pakistan on February 8, says BJP candidate Kapil Mishra on Delhi Assembly election 2020

BJP candidate for Delhi Assembly election from Model Town constituency, Kapil Mishra, on Thursday (January 23) said that February 8 Assembly election in Delhi...
Zee News


PrashKalra

Prashant Kalra I'm convinced that bjp has no agenda except Pakistan bashing. https://t.co/lV0tPZ3UNe 39 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol "There will a contest on Delhi roads between India & Pakistan on Feb 8. Pakistan has already entered #ShaheenBagh &… https://t.co/XQ8ifMnja1 1 hour ago

harshansat

harshan RT @EconomicTimes: Delhi polls: BJP's Kapil Mishra sparks controversy, says It's India vs Pakistan on Feb 8 | https://t.co/ueGFXGAW3X https… 1 hour ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Delhi polls: BJP's Kapil Mishra sparks controversy, says It's India vs Pakistan on Feb 8 | https://t.co/ueGFXGAW3X https://t.co/neOO9xdbjB 2 hours ago

kramaswamy30

K Ramaswamy RT @NewIndianXpress: "Pakistan has made its entry in #ShaheenBagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi," Delhi BJP candidate Kapi… 2 hours ago

docstl

#DestroyTheAadhaar RT @udayavani_web: #BJP candidate #KapilMishra terms #DelhiPolls contest between #India #Pakistan https://t.co/PxwkpqUqC5 2 hours ago

udayavani_web

Udayavani #BJP candidate #KapilMishra terms #DelhiPolls contest between #India #Pakistan https://t.co/PxwkpqUqC5 3 hours ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express "Pakistan has made its entry in #ShaheenBagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi," Delhi BJP candidate K… https://t.co/SkXLAJjj7V 3 hours ago

